MTN FA Cup: AshGold pummel Aduana Stars 4-2 to progress

Ashgold won 4-2 against Aduana

AshantiGold atoned for the 1-0 defeat handed them by Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League match day 32 encounter as they defeated the Ogya boys 4-2 in the MTN FA Cup round of 16 clash.

Aduana Stars hosted the miners in an all Premier League clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Wednesday afternoon in an action packed game that produced six goals.



The miners took the lead in the game through Gordon Brokelyn to give them the advantage heading into the break.

Ashgold upped the ante and plundered in goals from Mark Agyekum who bagged a brace while David Abagna Sadan continued his fine goal scoring form with a goal.



Aduana Stars reduced the deficit with strikes from Nathan and Emmanuel Osei Baffour but it was nit enough as the miners progressed to the last eight.