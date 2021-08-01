MTN FA Cup: AshantiGold cruise into finals after thumping Berekum Chelsea

AshantiGold

Source: GNA

Three extra-time goals from Amos Addai, Amos Nkrumah, and Seth Osei ensured AshantiGold booked a place in this year's MTN FA Cup finals as they thumped Berekum Chelsea 4-1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Miners who won the competition in 1993 would be playing their fourth FA Cup finals after an extra-time win against Berekum Chelsea when regulation time having ended in 1-1 draw.



Joseph Esso opened the scoring for Miners on the stroke of halftime after he curled in an excellent free-kick from 25 yards with Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Samuel Adjei left helpless.



Substitute Stephen Sarfo restored parity for Berekum Chelsea with a well-taken strike in the 50th minute as both sides hanged on to send the match into extra time.

Amos Kofi Nkrumah gave AshantiGold the lead in the first minute of extra-time with a long range effort with Berekum Chelsea player Stephen Abaidoo receiving his marching order after a second yellow card.



Amos Addai and Seth Osei scored afterward as AshantiGold recorded an emphatic victory over Premier League counterparts.



AshantiGold now await the winner of the second semi-final clash between Hearts of Oak vs Medeama to be played later on Sunday.