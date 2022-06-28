MTN FA Cup: Caleb Amankwah claims he predicted his goal against Bechem

Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah

Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah, has said he was certain about scoring in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



The versatile defender scored a marvellous goal in Hearts' 2-1 win over Bechem United.



Caleb claimed that in preparation for the game, he practised shooting because he felt confident in his ability to score.



"It was in my mind that, I will score in the final. I started rehearsing it in training and indeed I had the goal,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Hearts of Oak had the better of Bechem in what was an exciting final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Hunters broke the deadlock through Emmanuel Avonyor, who tapped in from close range after Richmond Ayiah failed to deal with Augustine Okrah's shoot.



On the stroke of Half-time, Caleb pulled the Phobians level with a well-time half volley, connecting Samuel Inkoom's cross from the right.



The record holders completed the comeback in the second half after Daniel Afriyie beautifully connected Gladson Awako's pass with a def-touch.



