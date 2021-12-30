MTN FA Cup: Check out qualified teams for Round of 32

MTN FA Cup logo

Defending Champions Hearts of Oak are the most successful amongst the Clubs that have made it to the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup competition.

Matches played on Wednesday saw some massive upsets as two former champions Asante Kotoko and Medeama were all eliminated in their Round of 64 matches.



The game between third-tier side Port City FC and Dreams FC has been rescheduled to January 6.



The remaining topflight sides are expected to face same tricky duels when they come up against the second and lower-tier clubs.



The qualified teams for the Round of 32 will know their opponents for the next round at the live draw scheduled for January 2022.



Here are the qualified teams for the Round of 32 draws:



1. Elmina Sharks



2. Ebusua Dwarfs



3. Skyy FC

4. Nzema Kotoko



5. Asokwa Deportivo



6 Kumawuman Utd



7. Eleven Wise FC



8. King Faisal



9. Karela Utd



10. Bibiani Gold Stars



11. Accra Hearts of Oak

12. Legon Cities



13. Nania Fc



14. Golden Kicks



15. Kotoku Royals



16. Real Athletico



17. First Klass FC



18. Vision Fc



19. Akatsi All-Stars

20. Heart of Lions



21. Port City/Dreams Fc



22. Aduana Stars



23. RTU



24. Berekum Chelsea



25. Bechem Utd



26. Bofoakwa



27. Jinijini Eagles Soccer Academy

28. Tamale City



29. Young Apostles



30. Bolga All-Stars



31. Wa Suntaa



32. Berekum Freedom Fighters