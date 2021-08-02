MTN FA Cup: Coach Preko blames Frank Boateng’s howler for Hearts defeat

Medeama coach, Yaw Preko

Medeama coach Yaw Preko has blamed his goalkeeper Frank Boateng for their MTN FA Cup defeat against Hearts of Oak.

Preko's side was beaten 3-0 by the league champions as they crashed out in the semifinal stage.



The Phobians took the lead in the first half, with Medeama chasing the equaliser, but Boateng committed a howler for which Isaac Mensah punished him for Hearts' second.



The second goal spurred them to get the third, but not without the assistance of Boateng as he conceded a penalty which Afriyie Barnieh converted.

"You saw the game, and it was unfortunate. We shot ourselves in the foot," Preko told Star Times in a post-match interview.



"First of all, the penalty, I don't know if it was a penalty- I'm yet to see. He [Frank Boateng] caught the penalty, but he was off the line. In all, some things didn't go our way."



"I can say we had the game under control even though we were down, but you saw out of nothing, our goalkeeper caused a blunder and the penalty the ball was going out," he added.