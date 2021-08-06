MTN FA Cup: Daniel Laryea to officiate Hearts of Oak-AsantiGold final

Referee Daniel Laryea

Daniel Laryea, who is regarded by many as Ghana’s best referee, will be the man in charge of the MTN FA Cup final between Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Laryea excelled in the biggest game of the Ghana Premier League season between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and did great in Division One League decider between Berekum Arsenals and Bofoakwa Tano, and now he has been rewarded with the final of the cup competition.



The game is expected to be fierce as both teams are desperate to satisfy their cravings. AshantiGold want to win their first silverware in six years, while Hearts, after winning the league, seek the double.



Laryea will be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Patrick Papala with Wiseman Ghansah as the fourth Official.



Below are the Match Officials for the MTN FA Cup final match:



DATE: Sunday, August 8, 2021



MATCH: Ashantigold SC vs Hearts of Oak SC–LIVE ON STARTIMES

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea



ASSISTANTS: Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey& Patrick Papala



4TH REFEREE: Wiseman Ghansah



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Paul Ayamba