0
Menu
Sports

MTN FA Cup: Dates and venues for Round of 16 matches announced

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 01 At 12.08.19 PM.jpeg Logos of the FA Cup and sponsors MTN

Sun, 13 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The games are scheduled for Saturday 26 & Sunday 27, March, 2022

On Saturday, March 26, Tamale City will welcome Young Apostles to the Aliu Mahama Stadium while Legon Cities host Dreams FC in an all-Premier League tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Six other fixtures will be played the following day with the topliner being the clash between reigning Champions Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Aduana Stars also face Berekum Chelsea at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in an all Bono derby.

Round of 16 promises to be exciting as winners from the stage of the competition will advance to the Quarterfinals stage.

Below are the full fixtures for the Round  of 16:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SC ruling: We can forgive Mahama but not you - Gabby chides Bagbin
Man who assaulted commercial sex worker identified
Journalist calls on police to arrest man who abused commercial sex worker
Man who assaulted commercial sex worker identified
‘Forever my bestie’ – Mzbel’s latest post with Prince Kofi Amoabeng reads
Ghana vs. Nigeria clash: Cape Coast Sports Stadium takes on new look
Jerome Otchere writes: The brouhaha over Ghana squad
Jerome Otchere writes: The brouhaha over Ghana squad
Abronye committed 'offence of misprision treason' - Martin Amidu
A look at the current state of Asantehene Prempeh II 80-year-old Rolls Royce
Related Articles: