MTN FA Cup: Draw for quarter-finals set for Tuesday

482B2DF9 AA08 4C37 99AE BC2575ED88D5.jpeg MTN FA Cup

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup competition will be staged in the Conference room of the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The eight quarterfinalists will know their opponents after Tuesday’s live draw.

Five Ghana Premier League clubs have made it to this stage of the competition with second-tier sides Tamale City FC, Kotoku Royals FC and Skyy FC also in the hat for the draw.

The live draw is set to commence at 11 am on Tuesday.

Below are the 8 qualified teams:

Aduana FCTamale City FCKing Faisal FCAccra Hearts of Oak SCKotoku Royals FCDreams FCSkyy FCBechem United FC.

