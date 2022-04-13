0
MTN FA Cup: Dreams FC advance to semis after 2-1 win against Kotoku Royals

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC are through to the semi-finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup after defeating Kotoku Royals 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ghana Premier League club today hosted the lower-tier side at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

In a game that served as one of the quarter-final encounters of the MTN FA Cup competition, three goals were scored with the home team coming out with the victory.

On the matchday, Dreams FC had the lead at the break courtesy of a fine strike from attacker Agyenim Boateng.

In the pulsating clash in the second half, goals from Adamu Amadu and Joe Boateng were cancelled out as Dreams FC held on to secure a 2-1 win.

As a result of the narrow victory, Dreams FC have progressed to the semi-finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League clubs, Aduana Stars and Bechem United have also qualified for the semis.

Watch highlights below:

