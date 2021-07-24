MTN FA Cup: Elmina Sharks aim to ruin Hearts’ double delight season

Accra Hearts of Oak will play Elmina Sharks in the quarter finals of the FA Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak players might have enjoyed the best period of their lives after securing the club’s first Premier League trophy in years, but they are certainly not resting on that.

Although the Premier League season is over, there’s the FA Cup to play for and just as Fatawu indicated in an interview, they will go all out for a win.



“We haven’t started thinking of playing in Africa yet because the season is not yet over,” Mohammed stated. “The focus now is to win the FA Cup and end the season as double champions and we are working towards that.



“Until that is done, we are not immediately thinking of next season’s Champions League participation which could be detrimental to our double target.



They will however have to overcome Elmina Sharks in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition to get closer to achieving that dream.

Their opponents, Sharks, endured a scary end to the Premier League, season after battling relegation.



They were however able to escape as their neighbors Ebusua Dwarfs instead joined Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals as the relegated teams for the 2020/21 season.



Their aim in this game will be to go all out to deny the Phobians a double delight this season.