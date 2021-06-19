MTN FA Cup: Evans Adomako scores brace as Asante Kotoko beats Thunderbolt FC to secure Round of 16 spot

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko progressed to the next round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over Division Two side Thunderbolt FC at the Okese Park in Ejisu on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Coach Mariano Barreto handed starting roles to some places on the bench such as Felix Annan, Sarfo Taylor, Samuel Frimpong, and Kwame Adom Frimpong.



The Porcupine Warriors scored first in the opening minutes through Evans Adomako in the fourth minute through a header which was assisted by Sarfo Taylor.



Philemon Kyei got the equalizer for ThunderBolt FC from a corner kick in the eighth minute. The midfielder headed the ball into the net from across.



The Division Two side gained momentum after scoring and were threatening the Kotoko goal area for more goals.



Felix Annan came up with a brilliant save to deny Thunderbolt the second goal in the 14th minute from an effort by Prince Anokye.

Thunderbolt FC captain Kojo Adarkwa Yiadom was a hand-full for the Kotoko defenders with his trickery and pace



The first half ended 1-1 following a difficult game for the Porcupine Warriors.



After recess, Evans Adomako scored his second goal of the game from a nicely-hit first-time shot inside the box.



The Porcupine Warriors dominated play as they tried to break the defense of Thunderbolt in search of more goals



Emmanuel Gyamfi made it 3-1 for Asante Kotoko with just a tap-in from close range in the 63rd minute from a Fabio Gama cross.

Asante Kotoko dominated possession and held on to the two-goal lead to qualify for the next round.



