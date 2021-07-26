MTN FA Cup: Fans 'threatened' Kotoko players before Berekum Chelsea game - Barreto reveals

Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto has revealed his players were left frightened after some fans of the club invaded their hotel to rain insults on them ahead of their MTN FA Cup game against Berekum Chelsea.

The Portuguese claims the incident- which happened hours before kick-off- affected his players contributing to their elimination from the FA Cup on Sunday in Obuasi.



Kotoko were defeated 5-4 on penalties after drawing 0-0 after extra time.



''People who are supposed to be Kotoko supporters came to where we were having our lunch to insult our players, so most of the players played today because we told them to play,'' Barreto said in his post-match speech.



''I have told the management to investigate and punish those supporters who did that.''

The MTN FA Cup eviction means the club has ended the season trophyless.



Watch video below



