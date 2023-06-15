MTN FA Cup: Free gate for women & children for Sunday’s final between Dreams FC and King Faisal

1
2023 MTN FA Cup Finals The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00gmt

The organisers of the MTN FA Cup have announced that all is set for the final of the domestic cup competition.

This year’s final will be played between Dreams Football Club and King Faisal Football Club.

Ahead of the final, the official Twitter handle of the MTN FA Cup has indicated that women and children below the age of 15 will be granted free access to watch the match.

Meanwhile, mean will pay GHS10 to access the popular stand while persons who want to watch from the VIP session will have to pay GHS20.

“Expect another MTN FA Cup masterpiece footaall celebration event.

“Free gate for women, Children U15. Gate Fee - GhC 10 Popular Stand & GhC 20 VIP. Come early, let’s celebrate our passion,” the post said on Wednesday.

The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup final will be played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, June 18.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00gmt.

Source: footballghana.com
