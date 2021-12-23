MTN FA Cup: Great Olympics suffer 'cupset' after shootout defeat to Div 2 side Real Athletico

Match officials with captains from both teams

Great Olympics were the only Ghana Premier League club to crush out of the MTN FA Cup on Wednesday, 22 December 2021, in the Round of the 64 stage.

The Wonder Club were ousted by third-tier side Real Athletico who triumphed 3-1 on penalties at the Tema Sports Stadium.



Both teams had tied 1-1 after regulation time.



Bibiani Gold Stars travelled to Sekondi to eliminate Hasaacas with a 1-0 thanks to Michael Enu's sixth minute goal.



Real Tamale United tied 1-1 with Dreams Tamale in stipulated time but the top-flight side advanced after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory.



Aduana Stars continued their sublime form with a 4-1 thumping of Eleven Wonders.



MTN FA Cup 2022 - Round of 64

Accra Lions 0-1 Hearts of Oak



Aduana Stars 4-1 Eleven Wonders



Real Athletico 1 (3)-(1) 1 Great Olympics



Dreams Tamale 1 (2)- (4) 1 RTU



Hasaacas 0-1 Gold Stars



Koforidua Suhyen 1-2 First Klass