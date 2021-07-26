MTN FA Cup Highlights: Berekum Chelsea knock Asante Kotoko out in quarter-finals

Asante Kotoko have been knocked out of this season’s MTN FA Cup after losing Berekum Chelsea on penalties on Sunday.s

The two Ghana Premier League clubs locked horns at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium to fight for a win in their quarter-finals clash of the domestic cup competition.



With both teams failing to score after 90 minutes, the encounter travelled to extra time where Asante Kotoko dominated play but could not equalize to merit the victory.



At the end of a nervy penalty shootout, Berekum Chelsea triumphed and have defeated Asante Kotoko 5-4 to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

The Blues after the victory are now set to go up against Ashanti Gold SC. The Miners qualified for the semi-finals on Saturday when they beat Kintampo Top Talent FC 4-2.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



