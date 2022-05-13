MTN FA Cup: It is a big opportunity for Dreams FC - Abdul Jalilu on Hearts of Oak game

Dreams FC

Dreams FC skipper Abdul Jalilu says it's a big opportunity for his side will be relishing when they come up against Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup.

The two teams will battle it out at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday May 14, with the Phobians looking to reach back to back finals for the first since achieving the feat in 1999 and 2000.



A win over Hearts, will see Dreams FC make their first-ever appearance at the MTN FA Cup final.



"It's a big big opportunity for Dreams FC because if I beat Hearts of Oak in the semi-final deficiently I will go for it (the trophy)", Abdul Jalilu said ahead of the game.



The Still Believe lads are yet to win the MTN FA Cup with this season, the closest they’ve ever come.

The other semi final clash between 2015/16 champions Bechem United and two-time Premier League winners Aduana Stars will be played on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Golden city Park in Berekum.



