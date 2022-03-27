1
Menu
Sports

MTN FA Cup: King Faisal FC knocks Real Tamale United out

King Faisal Fc 610x400 King Faisal FC

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal progressed to the last eight of the 2022 MTN FA Cup after beating Real Tamale United 4-2 in Techiman on Saturday afternoon.

The game, which was supposed to take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, was rescheduled for the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman due to the stadium's indefinite shutdown.

The first half of the game finished goalless.

After half time, King Faisal used their offensive powers to score four goals in the second half.

Ibrahim Osman scored two goals, Enoch Morrison and Wadudu Yakubu added the third and fourth goals while Real Tamale United score two late consolation goals.

The Ghana FA will hold a draw next week to determine King Faisal's opponents in the quarter-final round of the competition.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles