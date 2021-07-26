MTN FA Cup: Kotoko end season trophyless after Berekum Chelsea defeat

Kotoko players crestfallen after crushing out of the FA Cup

Asante Kotoko’s only hope of a silverware this season was extinguished after losing on penalties to Berekum Chelsea in the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.

Brazilian Fabio Gama squandered a first-half penalty and that proved costly as Berekum Chelsea stunned the Porcupine Warriors to advance to the last four of the competition.



Berekum Chelsea won 5-4 on penalties after the two teams failed to score in 120 minutes at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Stephen Amankonah scored the winning penalty for the Blues after defender Wahab Adams failed to convert.



Kotoko should have taken the lead 10 minutes before half time break but their trusted playmaker failed to score from 12 yards when Sarfo Taylor was impeded in the box.

That was the only real action in regulation time and the extra time also failed to produce a goal.



The tie had to be settled via penalty shootout. The Blues proved prolific as they scored all their kicks while Kotoko missed one courtesy Wahab Adams.



The victory sees Berekum Chelsea progress to MTN FA Cup, joining Accra Hearts of Oak, Ashanti Gold and Medeama who struggled to beat Attram De Visser, also on Sunday.



Accra Hearts of Oak will play Medeama while Ashgold meet Chelsea in the semifinals. Both matches scheduled for next month will be played at the same venue, Cape Coast Stadium.