MTN FA Cup Preview: Kotoko and Hearts eye last four

Kotoko and Hearts of Oak aim to reach the last four of the competition.

MTN FA Cup returns this weekend with quarter-final action as both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak aim to reach the last four of the competition.

The FA Cup is Kotoko’s only hope of ending the season with a trophy and qualifying for Africa, after losing the Ghana Premier League to Hearts of Oak. They host Berekum Chelsea at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.



The Phobians, on the other hand, want to secure a domestic double and are fired up for their encounter against Elmina Sharks.

And then there are battles between Premier League clubs and lower-tier clubs.



