MTN FA Cup Quarter Finals: Dreams FC, Bechem United, Aduana qualify for semis

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com
2021/22 MTN FA CUP RESULTS
_____
QUARTER FINALS
FT Dreams FC 2-1 Kotoku Royals FC (Agyenim Boateng & Adamu Amadu | Joe Boateng)
FT Bechem United FC 4-2 Tamale City FC (Augustine Okrah 2× 1 pen., Latif Anabila & Hafiz Konkoni | Kingsley Braye & Bismark Asare)
FT Aduana FC 3-2 King Faisal FC (Sam Adams pen., Manaf Mudasiru & Emmanuel Gyamfi | Zubairu Ibrahim & Ibrahim Osman)
_____
QF 4 => SKYY FC vs Hearts of Oak
Accra Sports Stadium, Thu 14th April @ 3pm => LIVE COVERAGE
____________________
SEMI-FINALS
To be played from May 12-16
Bechem United vs Aduana Stars
Hearts of Oak/SKyy FC vs Dreams
_____
FINAL
To be played on 25th June
Baba Yara Sports Stadium
WINNERS of SEMIFINALS
Source: ghanaguardian.com
WATCH TWI NEWS