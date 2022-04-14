0
Menu
Sports

MTN FA Cup Quarter Finals: Dreams FC, Bechem United, Aduana qualify for semis

MTN FA Cup New 610x400.jpeg File photo

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

2021/22 MTN FA CUP RESULTS

_____

QUARTER FINALS

FT Dreams FC 2-1 Kotoku Royals FC (Agyenim Boateng & Adamu Amadu | Joe Boateng)

FT Bechem United FC 4-2 Tamale City FC (Augustine Okrah 2× 1 pen., Latif Anabila & Hafiz Konkoni | Kingsley Braye & Bismark Asare)

FT Aduana FC 3-2 King Faisal FC (Sam Adams pen., Manaf Mudasiru & Emmanuel Gyamfi | Zubairu Ibrahim & Ibrahim Osman)

_____

QF 4 => SKYY FC vs Hearts of Oak

Accra Sports Stadium, Thu 14th April @ 3pm => LIVE COVERAGE

____________________

SEMI-FINALS

To be played from May 12-16

Bechem United vs Aduana Stars

Hearts of Oak/SKyy FC vs Dreams

_____

FINAL

To be played on 25th June

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

WINNERS of SEMIFINALS

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame
John Dumelo is not dead
Bisexual TikToker shares story
Meet the justices who ruled on Assin North MP’s case
Amaliba reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Otto Addo or Chris Hughton: Who becomes the next Black Stars coach
Why Kwadwo Asamoah is trending on social media
Goal against England is my favourite - Asamoah Gyan
Ghana in Pot 1 of 2023 AFCON qualifiers
I never worked at Kingdom Books – Isaac Adongo rebuffs claims