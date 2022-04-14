MTN FA Cup Quarter Finals: Dreams FC, Bechem United, Aduana qualify for semis

File photo

2021/22 MTN FA CUP RESULTS

QUARTER FINALS



FT Dreams FC 2-1 Kotoku Royals FC (Agyenim Boateng & Adamu Amadu | Joe Boateng)



FT Bechem United FC 4-2 Tamale City FC (Augustine Okrah 2× 1 pen., Latif Anabila & Hafiz Konkoni | Kingsley Braye & Bismark Asare)



FT Aduana FC 3-2 King Faisal FC (Sam Adams pen., Manaf Mudasiru & Emmanuel Gyamfi | Zubairu Ibrahim & Ibrahim Osman)

QF 4 => SKYY FC vs Hearts of Oak



Accra Sports Stadium, Thu 14th April @ 3pm => LIVE COVERAGE



SEMI-FINALS

To be played from May 12-16



Bechem United vs Aduana Stars



Hearts of Oak/SKyy FC vs Dreams



FINAL

To be played on 25th June



Baba Yara Sports Stadium



WINNERS of SEMIFINALS