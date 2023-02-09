0
MTN FA Cup R16: Clubs will receive their monies in advance – Wilson Arthur

WILSON ARTHUR MCE.jpeg MTN FA Cup Chairman, Wilson Arthur

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, has disclosed that clubs will receive their transportation monies in advance before the round of 16 games are played.

The Skyy FC owner revealed this at the last 16 draw at the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) secretariat when the paring was done on Tuesday.

The round of 16 will see Asante Kotoko playing against Aduana FC in the standout of fixture set to be played in late February.

“We are grateful to you (clubs) for coming to this event today,” Arthur said.

“Matches will be played from 24-26 February and the Ghana Football Association will be paying clubs in advance.

“You know we’ve been paying transportation to support you to go to your destinations so we’ll pay in advance.

“We wish you all the best.”

