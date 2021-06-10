MTN FA Cup Round of 32 draw set for Thursday

MTN Football Association Cup

Source: GNA

The draw for the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 is set to be held on Thursday, June 10 at the MTN House (Headquarters) at Ridge, Accra.

In all, eleven Premier League clubs, twelve Division One League Clubs, and Nine lower-tier sides will be in for the pairing.



The qualified teams have been zoned into three groups ahead of the Round of 32 draw on Thursday.



According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the zoning was done considering the locations of the teams in order to avoid long-distance trips for matches.



The qualified teams in Zone One are, Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Kintanpo Top Talents FC, Kato Freedom Fighters, Sunyani Reformers, Techiman City FC, Kintampo FC, Steadfast FC, Paga Crocodiles, and Tamale FC.

Zone Two consists of, Asokwa Deportivo, Asante Kotoko, Ashantigold, Aboi Young Stars, Karela United, Medeama, Venomous Vipers, Elmina Sharks, Thunderbolts FC, and Skyy FC.



Heart of Lions, WAFA, Young Wise, Third World, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak, Tema Youth SC, Attram de Visser, Phar Rangers, Legon Cities, Okwau United, and Windy Professionals are grouped in Zone Three.



The winner of the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup will get 80,000 as prize money plus GHc2000 worth of MTN airtime and also qualifies to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.