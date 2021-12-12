MTN FA Cup Round of 64 draw to be held on Tuesday

64 teams have been zoned into 10 regional groupings

The live draw for the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup Round of 64 will be held live on Max TV on Tuesday, December 14.

The 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs will know their opponents for the Round of 64 of the competition after the live draw which will be held next Tuesday.



The draw will see the 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) Clubs go into the hat with the 46 teams that made it from the preliminary round of the competition.



Thirty-one Division One League sides made it to this stage of the competition as well as fifteen third-tier clubs from across the country.

The 64 teams have been zoned into 10 regional groupings for Tuesday’s draw.



The pairings promise to throw up some interesting regional and local derbies with current holders Hearts of Oak in the same group as the likes of Great Olympics, Legon Cities, Tema Youth and Liberty Professionals.