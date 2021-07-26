MTN FA Cup: Semifinal games to be played at Cape Coast Stadium this weekend

The semi-final matches would be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium

The semifinal of the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup will be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium this weekend.

Defending Champions Asante Kotoko were knocked out of the competition after they lost 5-4 on penalties to Berekum Chelsea at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, July 25, 2021.



Fabio Gama had the chance to win the game for Kotoko in regulation time from 12 yards but unfortunately missed his kick as regulation time ended scorelessly.



The game went into penalties as neither side could score in extra time with Wahab Adams missing the decisive kick in the penalty shoot-outs.



In the other game in Tarkwa, Prince Opoku Agyemang scored in extra time for Medeama SC as they survived an elimination scare against Division two side Attram De Visser who came back from two goals down to level scores 2-2 in regulation time.

Accra Hearts of Oak, who are 2020/21 Ghana Premier League secured a place in the semi-finals earlier on Saturday after beating Elmina Sharks at Ndoum Sports Stadium courtesy of a free-kick from Caleb Amankwah while AshantiGold eased past Kintampo Top Talent 4-2 in the other quarter-final fixture.



AshantiGold SC will face Berekum Chelsea while Accra Hearts of Oak host Medeama SC.



The semi-final matches would be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 31, 2021.



