MTN FA Cup: 'The final against Ashantigold won't be easy' - Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has refused to underestimate Ashantigold ahead of the final of the MTN FA cup.

Samuel Boadu is set for a bit of history, having already won the Ghana Premier League, and looks poised for the double.



Although Ashantigold reached the final of the competition after thumping Berekum Chelsea 4-1, the Miners have been shrouded in controversies and had a torrid Premier League season as they finished in ninth place.



Ahead of Sunday's final, Samuel Boadu disclosed it will be a tough game.

"It won't be easy. Ashantigold is a good team. I don't think it will be easy but I don't have a problem with Ashantigold, we only have a problem with the three points," he said.



"When you get the three points, definitely you'll get the Cup," he replied knowing it wasn't just the three points that are at stake but the trophy.



Hearts are chasing a tenth FA Cup glory after losing to Asante Kotoko in Tamale in 2018.