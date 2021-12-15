MTN FA Cup draw: Kotoko paired against King Faisal; Hearts to face Accra Lions

Hearts of Oak will begin their title defense of the MTN FA Cup with a tie against Accra Lions in the Round of 64.
The official draw of this round of the competition has been finalised today with a number of exciting pairings.
Asante Kotoko at this stage will face regional rivals King Faisal in a game that should thrill fans.
Meanwhile, Karela United and Medeama SC are scheduled to lock horns at this stage of the competition.
Check out the full pairing of the draw for the MTN FA Cup Round 64 below:
Sene Hotspurs v Berekum Freedom Fighters
Berekum Arsenals v Young Apostles
Wa Yassin v Bofoakwa Tano
Aduana FC v Eleven Wonders
Jinijini Eagles v Nsoatreman
Unity FC v Berekum Chelsea
Dreams Tamale v Real Tamale United
Tamale City v Steadfast
Bolga All Stars v Bolga FC
Wa Sombo Free Stars v Wa Suntaa
AshantiGold v Bechem United
Asokwa Deportivo v Pro Players Academy
Sasaamo Panin v Kwawuman United
King Faisal v Asante Kotoko
Koforidua Suhyen v First Klass
Nzema Kotoko v Unistar Academy
Eleven Wise v Aboi Young Stars
Sekondi Hasaacas v GoldStars
Karela United v Medeama SC
Swedru All Blacks v Ebusua Dwarfs
Skyy FC v Police Nationals
Elmina Sharks v Achiken FC
Vision FC v Akosombo Krystal Palace
Port City FC v Dreams FC
Inter Allies v Kotoku Royals
Sons of Thunder v Akatsi All Stars
Heart of Lions v WAFA SC
Tema Youth v Legon Cities
Accra Lions v Hearts of Oak
Real Athletico v Great Olympics
Liberty Professionals v FC Nania
Accra City Stars v Golden Kicks