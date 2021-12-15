MTN FA Cup draw: Kotoko paired against King Faisal; Hearts to face Accra Lions

File photo

Hearts of Oak will begin their title defense of the MTN FA Cup with a tie against Accra Lions in the Round of 64.

The official draw of this round of the competition has been finalised today with a number of exciting pairings.



Asante Kotoko at this stage will face regional rivals King Faisal in a game that should thrill fans.



Meanwhile, Karela United and Medeama SC are scheduled to lock horns at this stage of the competition.



Check out the full pairing of the draw for the MTN FA Cup Round 64 below:



Sene Hotspurs v Berekum Freedom Fighters



Berekum Arsenals v Young Apostles



Wa Yassin v Bofoakwa Tano



Aduana FC v Eleven Wonders

Jinijini Eagles v Nsoatreman



Unity FC v Berekum Chelsea



Dreams Tamale v Real Tamale United



Tamale City v Steadfast



Bolga All Stars v Bolga FC



Wa Sombo Free Stars v Wa Suntaa



AshantiGold v Bechem United



Asokwa Deportivo v Pro Players Academy

Sasaamo Panin v Kwawuman United



King Faisal v Asante Kotoko



Koforidua Suhyen v First Klass



Nzema Kotoko v Unistar Academy



Eleven Wise v Aboi Young Stars



Sekondi Hasaacas v GoldStars



Karela United v Medeama SC



Swedru All Blacks v Ebusua Dwarfs

Skyy FC v Police Nationals



Elmina Sharks v Achiken FC



Vision FC v Akosombo Krystal Palace



Port City FC v Dreams FC



Inter Allies v Kotoku Royals



Sons of Thunder v Akatsi All Stars



Heart of Lions v WAFA SC



Tema Youth v Legon Cities



Accra Lions v Hearts of Oak



Real Athletico v Great Olympics



Liberty Professionals v FC Nania



Accra City Stars v Golden Kicks