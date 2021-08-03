MTN FA Cup final: Seth Osei vows to score against Hearts of Oak

Ashantigold midfielder, Seth Osei

AshantiGold SC midfielder Seth Osei has vowed to score against Accra Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The miners eased past Berekum Chelsea by 4-1 in the semifinals played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The youngster scored in that big win to propel the miners to the final.



The former WAFA graduate hopes to replicate his excellent scoring form against the Ghana Premier League champions in this encounter.

"I always score against Hearts of Oak anywhere I meet them, so I'm going to score against them again come Sunday", he said in an interview.



AshantiGold SC and Hearts of Oak will fight for the trophy at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 8 2021.



Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak, who hold the record as the most successful club in the history of the FA Cup with ten titles, will come up against 1993 champions AshantiGold SC from Obuasi.