MTN FA Cup final preview: Hearts of Oak vs Bechem United

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak will battle it out in the MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Phobians will go into the game with all seriousness, knowing that a win in the much-anticipated clash will secure them a slot in Africa.



Samuel Boadu and his charges will hope to win the trophy to compensate their fans after enduring a difficult 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The rainbow boys were unable to make the top four at the end of the season after losing their last four games of the season.



Hearts of Oak will go into the game as defending champions having won the trophy in the 2020/21 season over Ashantigold. The club is yearning for its 12th FA Cup title.



Meanwhile, Bechem United will be seeking to win their second FA cup after beating Okwahu United in the 2016 final at the cape coast Stadium.

The Hunters has enjoyed an amazing 2021/22 campaign.



They finished third in the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign and are aiming to win the FA Cup to climax the season in style.



Kasim Ocansey Mingle and his charges Bechem eliminated Aduana stars in the semifinals after inflicting a 2-0 win over the fire boys’ whiles Hearts of Oak defeated Dreams FC 3-2 at the Accra sports stadium to reach the final.



