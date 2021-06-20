MTN FA Cup match report: AshantiGold beats Aboi Young Stars 2-1

AshantiGold SC saw off third-tier side Aboi Young Stars to progress to the next round of the FA Cup on Sunday, June 20, 2021, following a comeback victory at the Samraboi Park.

The Miners beat the lower division side 2-1 in the Round of 32 after conceding first.



Justice Opei scored as early as the 7th minute against the run of the play to put the home side in front.



Midfielder David Abagna Sandan who scored his 8th goal of the season in all competitions drew AshantiGold level in the 39th minute.

AshantiGold secured the victory to advance to the next stage three minutes from full-time through youngster Isaac Opoku Agyemang.



Kwadwo Amoako and Amos Kofi Nkrumah of AshantiGold were awarded the most valuable player and the best defender respectively in the end.



