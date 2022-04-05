2
MTN FA Cup quarter-finals draw: Hearts of Oak face Skyy FC, King Faisal play Aduana Stars

Watch Highlights As Hearts Of Oak Beat Medeama In Accra To Prepare For Kotoko Game.jpeg Accra Hearts of Oak

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak will face Skyy FC in the MTN FA Cup quarterfinals after the two were drawn together in Tuesday's draw.

The Phobians advanced to the competition's final eight after defeating Elmina Sharks in a marathon penalty shootout, while Skyy defeated Heart of Lions 1-0 to advance.

Hearts of Oak's only realistic chance of winning a trophy this season is the FA Cup, as they currently trail leaders Kotoko by 13 points in the league. They are expected to approach this game with all seriousness.

Aduana Stars, who defeated Berekum Chelsea in the previous round, will now meet King Faisal in the competition in an all-Premier League match.

In the round of 16 of the FA Cup, Bechem United will host Tamale City at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in the hopes of winning their second FA Cup.

Dreams FC and Kotoku Royals will square off.

Hearts of Oak are the defending champions of the FA Cup after beating AshantiGold on penalties last season.

