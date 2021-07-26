MTN FA Cup semis: Hearts vs. Medeama, Ashanti Gold vs. Berekum Chelsea

The semis will be played in Cape Coast with venue for the final yet to be decided

Source: GNA

The semi-final line up for this year's MTN FA Cup is set after an intriguing quarter-final round.

Defending Champions Asante Kotoko were knocked out of the competition after they lost 5-4 on penalties to Berekum Chelsea.



Fabio Gama had the chance to win the game for Kotoko in regulation time from 12 yards but unfortunately missed his kick as regulation time ended scoreless.



The game went into penalties as neither side could score in extra time with Wahab Adams missing the decisive kick in the penalty shoot-outs.

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored in extra time for Medeama SC as they survived an elimination scare against Division two side Attram De Visser who came back from two goals down to level scores 2-2 in regulation time.



Accra Hearts of Oak secured a place in the semi-finals earlier on Saturday after beating Elmina Sharks at Ndoum Sports Stadium courtesy a free-kick from Caleb Amankwah while AshantiGold eased past Kintampo Top Talent 4-2 in the other quarter-final fixture.



The semi-final matches would be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium with the venue for the finals yet to be decided.