MTN FA cup Round 16 draw: Hearts of Oak, Aduana paired against GPL sides

L-R Sulley Muntari, Salim Adams, Gladson Awako, Dennis Korsah(in front of Salim)

The Round of 16 draw of the 2021/222 MTN FA Cup has been held at the premises of the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

The draw was held on Tuesday morning at the Conference Room of the FA.



Ahead of the draw, all the qualified teams were grouped into two zones, the Northern and Southern zone based on their geographical locations to reduce travelling time, cost and also to facilitate more derbies.



Defending champions, Hearts of Oak will host fellow Premier League side, Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.



There will be a Bono derby at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park as Aduana Stars host Berekum Chelsea.



King Faisal will be hosted by RTU while Bechem United entertain Kumawuman United.



Full Draw of the FA Cup:

NORTHERN ZONE:



Bechem United v Kumawuman United



Tamale City v Young Apostles



Aduana FC v Berekum Chelsea



Real Tamale United v King Faisal



SOUTHERN ZONE:

Hearts of Oak v Elmina Sharks



Kotoku Royals v Ebusua Dwarfs



Skyy FC v Heart of Lions



Legon Cities v Dreams FC