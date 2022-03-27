MTN Ghana FA Cup: Hearts of Oak fight back to eject Elmina Sharks via penalties

Holders Hearts of Oak survived a huge scare to beat Elmina Sharks 8-7 on penalties to progress to the last eight of the MTN Ghana FA Cup.

Goalkeeper Richmond Ayi saved Ishmael Antwi's kick in the second round of kicks after all 22 players on the pitch took part.



Daniel Barnieh scored for the second time in the shootout to give the Phobians the advantage.



After regulation time, the two teams were tied at 2-2.



The Phobians took the lead after the half-hour mark when Isaac Mensah headed in a corner kick.



Daniel Afriyie's shot was deflected out for a corner kick which was whipped in by Sulley Muntari.



The former Ghana international delivered it onto the head of Mensah who powered it in.

But just after the break, Sharks managed to draw level through Ishmael Antwi who connected in at the near post.



In the 78th minute, Sharks were in front through Antwi again whose drilled low shot slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.







There were ten minutes of stoppage time and that allowed Hearts to find the equalizer courtesy of a controversial penalty call.



Patrick Razak went down inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot although television showed he was never fouled by the Sharks defender.



