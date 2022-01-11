MTN reinvests too little here, they should be sponsoring Black Stars - NPP MP

Patrick Yaw Boamah is MP for Okaikwei North constituency

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Mr. Yaw Patrick Boamah, has stated that telecommunication giant MTN should be sponsoring the senior national team the Black Stars of Ghana.

The MP and Vice-Chairman was of the view that the company has made enough money operating in Ghana hence the need for them to sponsor the team.



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on ways the country could get corporate sponsorship and whether the state should sponsor supporters for the tournament.

In his view, the state must not sponsor supporters for the tournament but rather it should come from corporate bodies.



The legislator in his submission added that: “MTN should be sponsoring the national team. The company is making too much money. The money they are raising in Ghana is too much.



"They should be doing a lot for Ghana sports. They sponsor the MTN league in South Africa. Why are they not doing the same in Ghana? What they are doing in Ghana is so little. They can do better. They should be supporting the national team. They should be doing better because they are doing better in Ghana”.