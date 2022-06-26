0
Menu
Sports

Maccabi Haifa thanks Godsway Donyoh for his services

SportFive 1203680 C Godsway Donyoh

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Godsway Donyoh's former club Maccabi Haifa has released a statement thanking the attacker for his services.

Donyoh, who left Maccabi Haifa at the end of last season after two years, signed with Azerbaijani Neftchi Baku on Friday.

Haifa's manager Gal Alberman was quoted as saying: "Thank you Godsway for two great years full of titles, successes and happy moments. We all wish Godsway much success in the continuation of his professional path."

The former Manchester City youth player signed a two year deal with the Baku based club.

On 26 September 2020, Donyoh signed a two-year contract with Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli Premier League, in a deal estimated at around €100,000. He made 54 appearances for the City of Haifa club and scored 13 goals.

Donyoh was linked to a lot of clubs in Europe and Israel after his contract with Haifa ended.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Can Akufo-Addo switch flights in the sky? - Presidential staffer 'attacks' Ablakwa
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region
Bawumia will clinch NPP's 2024 flagbearership ticket - Ben Ephson
Legacy over wealth, learn from Akufo-Addo – Okyenhene tasks appointees
Anas exposé suffers another blow as RAG restores suspended members
E-Levy: 8 out of 10 Ghanaians have changed MoMo transaction behaviour – Report
My biggest fear before marriage was ‘chop money’ – McDan
Related Articles: