Mahama charges GFA to raise standard in Premier League

John Mahama VOA STA 1.png Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has urged the Ghana Football Association to raise the standard of the Premier League in a bid to get supporters to the various stadia.

The Premier League resumes this weekend after an Accra High Court dismissed the Application for Injunction filed by Ashanti Gold against the GFA.

Asante Kotoko will clash with rivals King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Monday while Hearts of Oak host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday.

"We know that under this administration, the GFA has brought some more vitality into our football and we are all supporting this administration to make sure we move football to the next level," former President Mahama said as quoted by ghanafa.org.

"I know there are challenges in the domestic League because our people are more interested in the foreign League and so people don’t come to the stadium as they should but it is normally a good family entertainment, but we need to raise the standard so people will love to come to the stadium."

He added, "There has been concerns about refereeing and so it depresses the quality of the league but we have faith that you have all that in hand and we will continue to support you."

Source: footballghana.com
