Mahama still holds a grudge against Suarez from 2010 World Cup

John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he still holds a grudge against Luis Suarez

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he still holds a grudge against Luis Suarez for the pain he caused the country at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The Uruguayan great used his hand to deny the Black Stars a goal during the quarter-final clash of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



Speaking to Asamoah Gyan when the former Black Stars captain paid him a visit ahead of his book launch this weekend, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he has not forgiven Luis Suarez.



“2010 was our opportunity but you know what Suarez did. We know that sometimes legends miss penalties.

“It broke the heart of all of Africa and I’ve never forgiven Suarez for what he did but we put it behind us. We’ve done quite well,” the former Ghana President said.



Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will have the chance to revenge for that painful defeat.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of this year’s world cup and will take on the South American outfit on matchday 2.