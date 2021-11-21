Maiden edition of Soccer Achievers Award launched

File photo

Ghanaian footballers, administrators and industry players will have their sacrifices recognized by a new award scheme.

Christened the Soccer Achievers Award, the new award scheme sets out to reward Ghanaian footballers, administrators and relevant stakeholders for their strides in a calendar year.



The Soccer Achievers Award was launched on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, with the wards classified into three categories.



Professional and active footballers will be recognized under the Professional category. The General category will reward public and private institutions and persons serving specific audiences. The Special Category will see ex-footballers and, coaches, administrators receive special awards for their contribution to the growth of the sport.



Speaking at the launch, the Board Chairman of the scheme, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe emphasized the need for footballers to be recognized for their contribution to the growth of the country.



He explained that the scheme has not come to compete with existing award programs but rather to complement them.

He lamented the seeming lack of recognition for Ghanaian footballers and stressed the need for them to have spotted at the front row of the award program.



The other members of the board include Jonathan Van-Dyck, Jerome Otchere, Duane Dellock, Laryea Kingston, Kofi Addai and Roselyn Amoh.



In line with the objective of marrying football and education, receivers of topmost awards will undertake library projects in areas or schools of their choice.



Window for nomination has opened with Ghanaians urged to nominate their best-performing football personalities via the scheme’s website.