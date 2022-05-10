Maintain and motivate Black Stars Technical Team - Sports Minister

Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports

Source: GNA

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to speed up the process of officially maintaining the technical team that qualified Ghana for its fourth World Cup.

Coach Otto Addo, after qualifying Ghana, has received permission from his club side, Dortmund, to work with the national team for the upcoming tournaments, but the GFA is yet to make his appointment official together with other technical team members.



But speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the Minister urged the GFA to put in place packages that would motivate the technical team as they prepare for the World Cup in November as well as the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



“The decision by the Ministry is that GFA should maintain the technical team that qualified Ghana for the World Cup and the GFA is working very closely with the technical team to come up with the arrangements and very soon it would be made officially," he said.



The Minister further noted that they had devised some strategic steps in collaboration with the GFA to improve our performance in tournaments.

He said that the Black Stars are billed to partake in an intensive four-nation tournament in Japan to aid them prepare for the World Cup as well as the scouting of Ghanaian talents to improve the quality of the team.



He added that these measures would aid the progressive cohesion of the team and also build the team's synergy ahead of future competitions.



The Black Stars would begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group E qualifying campaign on May 30 against Madagascar, while the World Cup tournament is slated for November.