Mainz 05 to release Ghanaian winger Issah Abass 

Ghanaian forward Issah Abass is set to leave German side Mainz 05 ahead of next season.
The winger has been considered as surplus to requirement and set to be released by the club.
The 23-year-old has a year remaining on his current contract.
According to a report by Kicker, Mainz is considering reducing the squad ahead of next season with five players set for the exit.
Issah Abass is among the five players that have fallen down the pecking order and not considered part of the team's plans next season.
The players leaving the club are Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel (24), Edimilson Fernandes (26), Issah Abass (23) and Marlon Mustapha.
Mainz will be ready to sell to any club as they intend not to loose the Ghanaian for free next season.
Abass was on a season long loan last season at Rijeka, where he made 26 appearances and scored three goals and three assists.
- Belgian-Ghanaian midfielder seeks more playing time at Royal Antwerp next season
- German side Bochum interested in signing Arsenal's Jordi Osei-Tutu
- Albert Adomah's future with QPR to be determined this week
- Osman Bukari is a classic winger with excellent dribbling abilities – Red Star Belgrade sports director
- Besiktas prepares new offer to sign Caleb Ekuban from Genoa - Report
- Read all related articles