Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya profile: Who be Nigeria new Chief of Army Staff?

Major General Farouk Yahaya na di new Chief of Army Staff

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari don appoint Major General Yahaya Farouk as di new Chief Of Army staff on Thursday.

Yahaya appointment come about a week afta di former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru die inside military plane crash for Kaduna, north west of di kontri.



Who be Major General Yahaya?



According to di statement wey di Defence Headquarters release, Major-General Farouk Yahaya be di General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army before im hand over power to Major General Usman Mohammed for April 2020.



Im later assume duty to be di new Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) for Maiduguri, di Borno State capital.



According to one report from di News Agency of Nigeria wen im assume di position for 2020, Major General Yahaya bin take over dis appointment from Olusegun Adeniyi, one major general, wey dem redeploy to di Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Research Fellow.

Before im appointment as di General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Yahaya bin lead di Commander of 4 Brigade Headquarters of di Nigerian Army.



For 2019, Yahaya lead di Operation CLEAN SWEEP for one clearance operation to flush out bandits for Kuduru forest for Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.



Wen im follow tori pipo tok, Oga Yahaya say dem destroy bandit camp for dat operation but five of dia soldiers sustain injury.



