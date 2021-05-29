Maj. Gen. Farouk Yayaha address top officers as Nigeria new Army Chief

Major General Farouk Yahaya (left) na di new Chief of Army Staff

Nigeria Chief of Army Staff (COAS) don officially begin work after di ceremony to mark im tenure happun for Abuja, di kontri capital on 28 May.

Di event see Major General Farouk Yahaya collect decoration to mark im new role and di beginning of im service as di head of di kontri Army.



Di 55-year-old experienced army general, na di 22nd COAS wey Nigeria go get.



Earlier in di day, di Army do parade outside dia headquarters building to welcome di new COAS, after which dem enter hall for Yahaya first address.



Maj. Gen. Yahaya begin im speech wit request to observe one minute silence for di former COAS wey im replace, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 odas wey die for military plane crash.



After di one minute silence, di Nigeria Army end dia live broadcast for di ceremony just before Yahaya start to read im first speech.

Inside statement wey Army tok-tok pesin Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima release, di new COAS ask for maximum cooperation from di senior officers.



E say dis one na to protect Nigeria from di security challenges.



E add join say team work and synergy be di ay forward for di Nigerian Army and di nation.







Many go expect di new COAS to first torchlight di high rate of insecurity for di kontri, especially in di northern region, wia terrorist attacks and kidnappings still dey happen.

Before im appointment as Nigeria top army oga, Yahaya bin serve as di General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division and di Theatre Commander of di Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency military outfit for North Eastern part of Nigeria.



Di Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor also meet wit Yahaya today. for di Defence Headquarters (DHQ), according to official reports.



