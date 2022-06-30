0
Majeed Ashimeru, Dauda Mohammed back in pre-season training at Anderlecht

Majeed Ashimeru Ghana Midfielder .jpeg Ghanaian player, Majeed Ashimeru

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian players Majeed Ashimeru and Dauda Mohammed have started pre-season training with their Belgium side Anderlecht.

Ashimeru was handed an extended time on vacation as his side started pre-season training last Thursday.

On Tuesday, Majeed Ashimeru and Dauda Mohammed made their first appearance in the pre-season in Neerpede.

The duo got some longer leave due to international football and injury treatment.

On Instagram, Anderlecht shared some images of the two with the message 'Back in BX'.

Mohammed Dauda is also back at Anderlecht after his loan spell to Cartagena.

Anderlecht did not post any message from him. The Ghanaian did that himself.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
