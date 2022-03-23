26
MenuSports
Twi News

Majeed Ashimeru, Semenyo, four others were invited for Nigeria clash – GFA

Majeed Ashimeru 90 play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a communique confirming that Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, and some four other players were handed call-ups for the game against Nigeria.

The four other players include Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

However, due to injuries to these six players, they were unable to travel to Ghana to feature for the Black Stars in the upcoming double-header against Nigeria in the final playoff round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all handed call ups to the senior national team and were expected to report to camp on March 20, 2022 but failed to join the rest of the squad due to injuries at the respective club sides,” part of the Ghana FA communique on Tuesday night reads.

TWI NEWS

Meanwhile, the GFA says it wishes all six players a speedy recovery.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP
Related Articles: