Majeed Ashimeru, Semenyo, four others were invited for Nigeria clash – GFA

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a communique confirming that Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, and some four other players were handed call-ups for the game against Nigeria.

The four other players include Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



However, due to injuries to these six players, they were unable to travel to Ghana to feature for the Black Stars in the upcoming double-header against Nigeria in the final playoff round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all handed call ups to the senior national team and were expected to report to camp on March 20, 2022 but failed to join the rest of the squad due to injuries at the respective club sides,” part of the Ghana FA communique on Tuesday night reads.



TWI NEWS

Meanwhile, the GFA says it wishes all six players a speedy recovery.







