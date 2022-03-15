0
Majeed Ashimeru adjudged MoTM in Anderlecht’s win against Royal Antwerp

B30e544c 14c9 496b 8679 7baea00685f0 Ashimeru (right) challenges for a ball in the game

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Majeed Ashimeru was named the Man of the Match at the end of the encounter between RSC Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

The midfielder put up a classy display on the matchday and assisted the first goal of his team as they cruised past the opponent with a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

After the game, the former Red Bull Salzburg man was named the Man of the Match.

Speaking to the press, he expressed his delight but credited his teammates for the performance.

“Thank you. But it was a team effort. We are on the right track, you can't deny that. Whether it is thanks to me that the performance is on the rise? I said that the fans were still going to see the real Ashimeru.

"The coach told me brought now and it was the right time. I hope it can continue like this,” Majeed Ashimeru said after taking his prize.

In the six matches the Black Stars midfielder has started for RSC Anderlecht this season, the team is unbeaten and has only drawn just one, winning the remaining five.

