Majeed Ashimeru decisive for Anderlecht in win over FC Nordsjaelland

Majeed Ashimeru1 610x400.png Ashimeru in action for Anderlecht

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru starred for his RSC Anderlecht side over the weekend when the team beat FC Nordsjaelland twice in a day.

Ahead of the 2022/23 football season, clubs in Europe are busy with pre-season knowing that the commencement of the campaign is just around the corner.

On Saturday, July 9, 2022, Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht engaged Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland in a pre-season friendly exercise.

The first game was dominated by the team from Belgium as the side cruised to a thumping 3-1 win at the end of the encounter.

The second friendly proved tough for the team with FC Nordsjaelland putting up a stronger performance.

Fortunately, RSC Anderlecht had a secret weapon in Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

The former Red Bull Salzburg man changed the game for his team in the second half with a masterclass displayed that propelled the side to post a 1-0 win over FC Nordsjaelland.

