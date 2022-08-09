Majeed Ashimeru denies reunion with Vincent Kompany at Burnley

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has watered down on reports linking him with a reunion with former Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany at Burnley.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a sensational move to the English side when his former boss made the switch.



Ashimeru, one of the exciting talents in the Jupiler League, has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of his former boss who replaced Sean Dyche at Turf Moor.



But the former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder has denied the media reports - insisting talks of a potential move to England weren't serious.



“I sent (Kompany) a message when he left Anderlecht and he replied to me. I really didn’t see his departure coming,” Ashimeru explains.

“Rumours about my supposed move to Burnley? I heard that too, but it wasn’t really serious. I, myself, had to reassure my father when he called me after a friend told him I was leaving for England.”



“I haven’t had any contact with Burnley yet. Nobody has called me and my real estate agent hasn’t talked to me about it yet!” the striker quips.



“I haven’t received a phone call yet. I only spoke to (Kompany) once. After Anderlecht vs Oostende (last season), when he congratulated me on my performance.



“I dream of a big competition, without having a real preference. It just has to be a team with a nice project. Even a Belgian team is possible. Why not? There are a lot of big clubs here.”