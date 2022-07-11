0
Majeed Ashimeru features as Anderlecht beat Nordsjaelland in pre-season friendly

Majeed Ashimeru1 610x400.png Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Mon, 11 Jul 2022

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru featured for Anderlecht in their pre-season friendly against FC Nordsjaelland on Saturday.

The 24-year-old returned to action after fully recovering from an injury at the tail end of last season.

Ashimeru came on in the second half of the 1-0 win over Nordsjaelland in the second encounter against the same side on Saturday.

Anderlecht had won the first game 3-1 before the second match.

Majeed Ashimeru is hoping for a decent campaign in the upcoming season as he hopes to stay injury-free.

Meanwhile, after the match, he interacted ex-Ghana international Michael Essien who’s on the coaching staff of Nordsjaelland.

His last match was back in April when he came on in the 58th minute during their Belgian FA Cup clash with Gent but had to be replaced after 76 minutes.

Ashimeru had aggravated the injury he sustained during a league match.

Last season, he scored three goals in 31 matches.

