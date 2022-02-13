Majeed Ashimeru grabs assist in Anderlecht's victory over Waregem

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru assisted Anderlecht’s winning goal in their 2-1 win over Waregem in the Belgian top-flight on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Majeed Ashimeru was retained in the starting lineup after impressing in his first start since July last weekend and he produced another impressive display against Waregem.



The former WAFA player picked out Lior Refaelov who scored the second goal for Anderlecht after Ivorian Cristian Kouame had opened the scoring.



The home side grabbed a consolation goal in the second half.

Aside the assist, Ashimeru, who lasted 85 minutes, had 79 touches, completed 58 passes, won 6 out of 8 ground duels, provided one key pass, and created one big chance.



Ashimeru is expected to start next weekend’s big game against Genk.