Majeed Ashimeru hangs out with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has been spotted having fun with dancehall king, Shatta Wale.
The 23-year-old recently completed a move to Belgian giants Anderlecht from Red Bull Salzburg on a long-term deal after a successful loan spell.
The midfielder has penned a four-year deal with the Mauves.
He signed for the Belgian club in search of more playing time after struggling to hold down a regular playing position at Salzburg.
The former WAFA star is spotted spending quality time with top Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale in the summer holidays before his return to Europe ahead of the start of the pre-season.
In a video sighted by Footballghana.com, Ashimeru was seen singing along with Shatta Wale to one of the musician's songs.
Night with the KING @shattawalegh #Maker pic.twitter.com/966NmOpuQP— Majeed Ashimeru???????????????????????? (@MajeedAshimeru) June 19, 2021
- Jeremy Doku expresses delight after win against Finland in Euro 2020
- Fulham enter the race for Andre Ayew
- Afriyie Acquah can meet expectations at Saudi side Al Batin - Agent
- Beerschot VA delighted with Abraham Okyere signing
- Arsenal fans reacts to Partey’s message over proposed change in jersey number
- Read all related articles